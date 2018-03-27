Wildfire Awareness Week features statewide campaign

In conjunction with Wildfire Awareness Week, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has rolled out a marketing campaign aimed at fire prevention.
Put Out Your Campfire billboards dot roadways across Arizona, and radio listeners will hear public service announcements focusing on defensible space and fire safety messages.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is also helping with the agency’s prevention efforts with the use of their highway signs, according to a release. Messages include, Don’t Drag Chains, One Spark Can Start a Wildfire and Enjoy Arizona. Don’t Destroy It. Prevent Wildfire.
This year’s lack of moisture and unseasonably warm winter temperatures are a cause for concern that fire activity will be high across Arizona, according to state officials.
“Seventy-four percent of our wildfires last year were started by people. It’s unfortunate that simple tasks of putting out campfires or tying up tow chains continue to get overlooked or ignored,” state forester Jeff Whitney said in the release. “The goal of our outreach campaign is to target every corner of the state with wildfire awareness information and ultimately reduce the number of human-caused fires we respond to every year.”
Wildfire Awareness Week runs through Saturday, March 31.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.