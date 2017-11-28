Casteel football celebrates first-ever state championship

Nov 28th, 2017 · by · Comments:

 

The Casteel High School varsity football team celebrated Nov. 25 after beating Pusch Ridge to win the 3A state championship. (Special to the Independent/Arianna Grainey-Casteel Athletics)

 

Casteel High School varsity football won its first-ever state championship Nov. 25 after beating Tucson’s Pusch Ridge Christian Academy to take the 3A state title.

Casteel High School’s Khyheem Waleed (No. 4) catches air to catch the ball. (Special to the Independent/Arianna Grainey-Casteel Athletics)

The game took place at Campo Verde High School, 3870 S. Quartz St. in Gilbert.

This is the second year that Casteel has offered varsity athletics.

After a back and forth game, Casteel won 35-28. In the first quarter both teams scored one touchdown. Casteel scored 21 points in the second quarter and Pusch Ridge scored seven.

Quarter three was ruled by the defense and fourth quarter both teams scored one touchdown.

After the team celebrated on the field, they went back to their home field at 24901 S. Power Road in Queen Creek and were met by their parents with sparkling cider to celebrate with at the 50-yard line.

Casteel varsity football players celebrated winning their first-ever state championship with sparkling cider.
(Special to the Independent/Arianna Grainey-Casteel Athletics)

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy is at 9500 N. Oracle Road in Tucson.

Tags: ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie