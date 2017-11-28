Casteel football celebrates first-ever state championship

Casteel High School varsity football won its first-ever state championship Nov. 25 after beating Tucson’s Pusch Ridge Christian Academy to take the 3A state title.
The game took place at Campo Verde High School, 3870 S. Quartz St. in Gilbert.
This is the second year that Casteel has offered varsity athletics.
After a back and forth game, Casteel won 35-28. In the first quarter both teams scored one touchdown. Casteel scored 21 points in the second quarter and Pusch Ridge scored seven.
Quarter three was ruled by the defense and fourth quarter both teams scored one touchdown.
After the team celebrated on the field, they went back to their home field at 24901 S. Power Road in Queen Creek and were met by their parents with sparkling cider to celebrate with at the 50-yard line.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy is at 9500 N. Oracle Road in Tucson.