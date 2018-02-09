Perry HS star QB Purdy commits to Iowa State

A slow start to his recruiting process never hindered the resolve of Perry High School senior quarterback Brock Purdy, who signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Iowa State University during a ceremony at Perry High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
Purdy had no Division I offers prior to this season’s playoffs. After his standout play against in-state powers Phoenix Mountain Pointe and Chandler, he had received inquiries from 11 D-I programs, including the University of Alabama.
Purdy narrowed his search to Alabama, Central Florida and Iowa State just last week; but a late offer by Texas A&M reopened the chase for the Perry quarterback.
Ultimately, the relationship built with Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and his coaching staff, along with the feel of a college town like Ames, Iowa, had Purdy feeling good about seeing red.
“Iowa State recruited me right from the start,” Purdy said after the ceremony. “I just believe in Coach Campbell’s vision for the program and want to be a part of it.”
Purdy was one of seven Pumas to announce where they will go to college, but he was undoubtedly the focal point of the ceremony.
“We’ll never have another player like (Brock) here at Perry again,” said Preston Jones, Purdy’s head coach at Perry. “We’re just proud that Brock was a Perry Puma and was able to lead this team to a lot of great places. We can’t wait to see what he does (at the next level).”
After giving a short speech, thanking all who have shown him support throughout his career, Purdy made his announcement, which immediately turned the auditorium into a frenzy.
Purdy raised his arms in the air and looked up, obviously thankful for the journey he has been on and what lies next for him in Ames.
“This is his dream,” said Shawn Purdy, Brock’s father. “It’s what he has worked for his entire life.”
Shawn noted that Brock never wavered in his resolve, even through the lack of recruiting by colleges early on.
“He’s been very patient throughout this process,” Shawn continued, “and just really excited to go to a school where he’s already built a relationship with and happy that the recruiting process is over.”
Purdy was the 21st, and one of the final, signees for the Cyclones in their 2018 recruiting class. The Cyclones are coming off an 8-5 season, during which they defeated Big 12 powerhouses Oklahoma and TCU and defeated the University of Memphis in the Liberty Bowl.
Purdy now joins a quarterback group that includes redshirt-freshman Devon Moore, projected starter Zeb Noland, and fellow 2018 signee Re-al Mitchell.
“There’s going to be a competition,” Purdy said. “I’m not going in there expecting the starting job right away; I’m just going there and competing from Day 1.”
Editor’s note: Through partnership Independent Newspapers is publishing information provided by the Cronkite News. Perry High School is at 1919 E. Queen Creek Road in Gilbert.