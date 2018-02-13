Queen Creek HS soccer teams earn combined 21 all-region selections

The Queen Creek High School girls soccer team after beating Cienega 1-0 on Jan. 30. The lone goal was made by Sophia Serna, assisted by Alexis Riley. (Photo credit: Queen Creek High School)

 

Queen Creek High School soccer teams ended the 2017-18 season by earning 21 combined all-region selections, including region player of the year for girls forward Sophia Serna.

Boys soccer earned 13 all-region selections in the 2018 AIA 5A San Tan Region state tournament bracket, including four first-team selections and a coach of the year nomination for head coach Mauricio Ramirez, according to an announcement on the school’s athletics department website.

Members of the first team were: Kohlton Farrell, forward; Alek Herrera, midfield; Erik Herrera, defender; and Fernando Leal.

Members of the second team were: Sam Myers, goalkeeper; Nicholas Umali, forward; and Jacori Wooten, defender.

The following players received honorable mentions: Eduardo Garcia, forward; Jenaro Gonzalez, defender; Kramer Horning, goalkeeper; Zane Kaupe, mid-field; Felipe Ruiz, midfield; and Adrian Tafolla, defender.

Coach Ramirez was named co-region coach of the year along with Campo Verde’s Drew Guarneri.

The girls soccer team earned eight all-region selections, including region player of the year for Sophia Serna. It is her second consecutive player of the year honor.

Members of the first team were: Brooke Baldwin, forward; Randie Holmes, defender; Jillian Lawler, midfield; and Sophia Serna, forward.

Members of the second team were: Morgan Leighton, midfield; Brooke Morris, defender; Alexis Riley, midfield; and Mckay Wright, defender.

Queen Creek High School is at 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. For more information about its student sports program, visit http://queencreekhighschool.bigteams.com/.

