San Tan Valley’s Cornett to participate in National All-American Bowl in New Orleans

Damen Cornett, 14, of San Tan Valley, has been invited to participate in the 12th Annual Offense-Defense Bowl Week festivities taking place Dec. 27-30 in New Orleans.
Damen is a starting fullback for Queen Creek High School Freshman Bulldogs.
While attending an Offense-Defense Football Camp this summer, he received the invitation after being named MVP linebacker and offense-defense All-American, ‘Powered by G Series’ freshman/sophomore No. 13 linebacker (http://recruiting.o-d.com/ranking) in the country.
The San Tan Valley athlete was selected from thousands of athletes across the country and played well representing Queen Creek, easily validating the Bowl Selection Committee’s choice in tabbing him for the All-American tilt, according to a press release.
The Offense-Defense All-American Bowl is the culmination of a week-long worth of events. The 12th Annual All-American game is just one of many things that the week encompasses.
Also included is an all-star football game showcasing 88 of the top high school seniors in the country.
Previous games have featured current NFL pros such as Heisman Trophy winners Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton, as well as Joe Haden, Dez Bryant and many others before they were collegiate and later professional stars, according to the release.
Offense-Defense Sports has been running full-contact football instructional camps for the past 48 years and operates in approximately 80 camp locations nationwide all year long.
People who are interested in a camp location or more information can visit O-D.com.