Arrests made in armed robbery in Queen Creek community

Deputies from Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek are investigating a home invasion armed robbery that took place Jan. 12 in the Montelena residential subdivision.
Multiple suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to a Facebook post this morning from Queen Creek Vice Mayor Jeff Brown.
No further information about the arrests has been issued.
The same information was issued today by e-mail to the Queen Creek Independent by Calbert Gillett, a public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
The PIO was unsure when the suspects’ names would be released because the investigation was ongoing, they said in a follow-up e-mail.
According to the vice mayor’s Facebook post, MCSO deputies were dispatched at about 4:41 a.m. Jan. 12 to an emergency call of a home invasion armed robbery in the Montelana neighborhood.
The Montelena residential community is near Chandler Heights and Hawes Road in Queen Creek.
The victims were at home at the time, with their patio door open as three suspects walked into their residence through the open patio door, according to the post.
All suspects – one female and two males – were wearing masks and were armed, according to the post. One of the subjects allegedly fired one round from their pistol into the bedroom floor during the incident. The victims were tied up, as the suspects ransacked the residence looking for valuables, according to the post.
There were no injuries. The suspects eventually fled in an unknown direction after stealing two of the victims’ vehicles from the residence, according to the post.
The victims were able to untie themselves and fled across the street to a neighbor’s house to call 9-1-1, according to the post.
Deputies, detectives and MCSO crime scene technicians responded to the scene.
There have been multiple arrests on this case; however, this is an ongoing investigation as MCSO is working in unison with multiple police agencies on this and any other associated crimes, according to the post.
“MCSO would like to assure the town of Queen Creek there is no further danger to the community related to this isolated incident,” according to the post.
People with information about this case can call MCSO District 6-Queen Creek‘s non-emergency number at 602-876-1011.