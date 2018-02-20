MCSO: Boy pulled from Queen Creek pool remains in critical condition

A 3-year-old boy pulled from a swimming pool Feb. 17 at a home in Queen Creek remains in critical condition, according to a representative from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
On Feb. 17, crews from Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department responded to a reported drowning in the 19000 block of East Happy Road in unincorporated Maricopa County, according to a Tweet on the Town of Queen Creek’s Twitter feed.
The site is near South Sossaman Road and East San Tan Boulevard.
A family member found the child, Adella Laredo-Tarango, an MCSO public information officer, wrote in an e-mailed response to questions Feb. 20.
A friend of the family performed CPR on the child and then a family member, until members of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department arrived, Ms. Laredo-Tarango wrote.
The child was unresponsive and transported to the hospital, according to the town’s Tweet.
MCSO is still investigating how the child wound up in the pool, the public information officer said, adding no further information is being released during the investigation.
It is the first water-related incident of 2018, according to childrensafetyzone.com, a website that tracks drownings and other water-related incidents in Arizona.
