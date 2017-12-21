Changing of the guard – Queen Creek honors MCSO’s Munley on retirement

Sheriff’s office commander’s last day is Friday, Dec. 22
After 32 years in law enforcement, Capt. Dave Munley, the commander of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek, is retiring.
Capt. Munley has served as the commander of MCSO District 6, Queen Creek’s dedicated substation, since May 2016.
“Capt. Munley has been a fantastic leader in our community,” commented Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “Not only has he helped keep Queen Creek’s crime rates low, I’ve been quite impressed with his philosophy of community oriented policing and encouragement of positive community engagement. On behalf of the town of Queen Creek, thank you for your service. We’re sorry to see you go, but wish you and your family the best.”
Capt. Munley was instrumental in the development of the town’s Law Enforcement Strategic Plan. Serving as the guiding document for Queen Creek’s law enforcement services, the four outcomes include:
Foster a safe and vibrant community to enhance the quality of life by reducing, solving and preventing criminal activity and the fear of crime.
Provide safer roadways in Queen Creek by reducing accidents and improving driving behaviors through traffic enforcement and education.
Increase community trust, interactions, involvement, accountability and enhance MCSO’s identity in the town of Queen Creek.
Foster a culture of compliance and employee performance and development.
Beyond his role with the development of the plan, Capt. Munley has also worked diligently to implement the strategies that support each outcome.
Capt. Munley has enhanced the role of the crime analyst to amplify intelligence-led policing in the community, a key strategy in the first outcome. He also spearheaded quarterly enhanced traffic initiatives to reduce vehicular incidents.
He began his career with MCSO in 1985 as a detention officer and became a deputy sheriff in 1986. Capt. Munley moved through the ranks serving in various capacities including assignments in various patrol districts, special investigations, both narcotics and HIDTA Meth Lab Task Force, general investigations (homicide), court security, property and evidence, enforcement support, internal affairs and a brief assignment in the civil division.
Prior to his assignment at District 6, Capt. Munley served as the commander of the Bureau of Internal Oversight.
“I’ve had the privilege to work in most districts throughout the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and I can honestly say Queen Creek is truly special,” shared Capt. Dave Munley. “In Queen Creek, people stop to thank us for our service. I’ve been honored to form so many great connections over coffee, at our local businesses and a new one for me, on NextDoor. I’ve had an amazing career and I cannot thank my family enough for their ongoing support. Queen Creek is in excellent hands with Capt. Rich Johnson, and I’ll be back to visit and get the latest scoop.”
Capt. Rich Johnson was appointed as the new commander of MCSO District 6, and will take over on Dec. 25. Capt. Johnson has been in law enforcement for more than 22 years also serving with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
His assignments have ranged from patrol to computer crime, communications, training and professional standards. His most recent assignment was serving as the Deputy Commander of District 7-Fountain Hills.
“I am excited to build on the solid foundation that Capt. Munley has established here in Queen Creek,” shared Capt. Rich Johnson. “I was raised in a small, agricultural town, so making the transition to Queen Creek is very exciting. I’m looking forward to meeting our residents, visitors and businesses.”
Capt. Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with an emphasis in political science and justice studies. He serves as the chair of the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center Basic Training Committee, law enforcement co-chair of the Phoenix Urban Area Security Initiative Training and Exercise Sub-committee, lead facilitator for the Basic Terrorism Liaison Officer Course, member of the Arizona Post General Instructor Subject Matter Expert Committee, adjunct faculty for Rio Salado College and member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, please call 602-876-1011. For additional information about MCSO visit QueenCreek.org/MCSO.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.