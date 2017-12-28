Hunt Highway at East Thistle Lane closed during PCSO investigation

Hunt Highway at East Thistle Trail in San Tan Valley is temporarily closed while Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigate an incident.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Pinal County Public Works was asked to close Hunt Highway, according to a press release from Pinal County spokesman Joe Pyritz. He said there was no estimated time for re-opening.

Hunt Highway is closed between Thistle Trail and Johnson Ranch Boulevard, according to a Tweet from PCSO at about 9:30 a.m. Dec. 28.

PCSO Public Information Officer Navideh Forghani would not confirm if there was an accident or fatalities in the area while the incident was being investigated, she said during a phone interview.

 

