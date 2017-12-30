Johnson Utilities driver arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in San Tan Valley

Marcigtan Winfrey, Sr. (Photo courtesy of Pinal County Sheriff’s Office)

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is charging Marcigtan Winfrey, Sr., 42, in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred early Dec. 28 in San Tan Valley.

Mr. Winfrey, a truck driver with Johnson Utilities, turned himself into investigators late Dec. 29, according to a post on the PCSO Facebook page.

Mr. Winfrey was being booked and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision, according to the Facebook post.

The hit-and-run incident took the life of Des Ray S. Lara, 24, of Florence, PCSO spokeswoman Navideh Forghani said in an e-mailed response to questions.

It occurred sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, near Hunt Highway and Johnson Ranch Boulevard in San Tan Valley, according to a press release issued by PCSO.

Just after 7 a.m. Dec. 28, two people called Pinal County Sheriff’s Office after discovering a body in that area, according to the release. One of the callers was a Johnson Utilities employee, according to the release.

VCU investigators responded and began their investigation. Evidence gathered on the scene helped lead deputies to identify the driver as a different Johnson Utilities employee, who was driving his work vehicle at the time of the accident, according to PCSO.

The suspect texted his supervisor, claiming he hit a barricade and had some damage to the vehicle, according to PCSO.

Johnson Utilities has fully cooperated in this on-going investigation, according to the release.

 

