Johnson Utilities driver arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in San Tan Valley

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is charging Marcigtan Winfrey, Sr., 42, in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred early Dec. 28 in San Tan Valley.
Mr. Winfrey, a truck driver with Johnson Utilities, turned himself into investigators late Dec. 29, according to a post on the PCSO Facebook page.
Mr. Winfrey was being booked and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision, according to the Facebook post.
The hit-and-run incident took the life of Des Ray S. Lara, 24, of Florence, PCSO spokeswoman Navideh Forghani said in an e-mailed response to questions.
It occurred sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, near Hunt Highway and Johnson Ranch Boulevard in San Tan Valley, according to a press release issued by PCSO.
Just after 7 a.m. Dec. 28, two people called Pinal County Sheriff’s Office after discovering a body in that area, according to the release. One of the callers was a Johnson Utilities employee, according to the release.
VCU investigators responded and began their investigation. Evidence gathered on the scene helped lead deputies to identify the driver as a different Johnson Utilities employee, who was driving his work vehicle at the time of the accident, according to PCSO.
The suspect texted his supervisor, claiming he hit a barricade and had some damage to the vehicle, according to PCSO.
Johnson Utilities has fully cooperated in this on-going investigation, according to the release.