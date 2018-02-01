Lugo is new commander for MCSO in Queen Creek

Capt. Greg Lugo was appointed as the new commander of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek, taking command on Monday, Jan. 29.
With more than 17 years in MCSO, Capt. Lugo plans to build upon the town’s foundation related to public safety.
“We’re excited to welcome Capt. Lugo to Queen Creek,” stated Mayor Gail Barney. “Safety continues to be our highest priority, so it is important that we have a committed leader. Capt. Lugo has a fantastic record of being collaborative and finding opportunities to enhance safety in his various roles.”
Capt. Lugo’s division assignments have ranged from patrol to major crimes, internal oversight, enforcement support, security and transportation, and organizational development.
He is an Arizona Peace Officer Standards in Training general instructor, high risk vehicle stop instructor and defensive tactics weapons instructor.
Capt. Lugo has represented MCSO on the Maricopa County Children’s Justice Project, the Mesa Public Schools Child Abuse Executive Committee and the Arizona Child Abduction Response Team.
He has a bachelor’s degree in justice studies with a minor in sociology and a master of arts degree in criminal justice, both from Arizona State University.
“Public safety is a community effort,” stated Capt. Lugo. “Queen Creek is a very engaged community, and I look forward to furthering our law enforcement services, particularly in the area of traffic enforcement to keep the roadway safer.”
Capt. Lugo is filling the position after the previous captain, Dave Munley, retired with 32 years in law enforcement.
MCSO District 6-Queen Creek is the town’s contracted law enforcement provider with a dedicated substation at 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek. Capt. Greg Lugo takes over MCSO District 6-Queen Creek from interim commander Capt. Rich Johnson, who oversaw the substation starting Dec. 25, after the retirement of Capt. Dave Munley.