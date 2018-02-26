MCSO to conduct active-shooter drill March 13 at Queen Creek High School

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an active-shooter drill at Queen Creek High School on Tuesday, March 13. The drill will be coordinated by MCSO tactical-operations teams and will involve deputies, other first-responders, school administrators and volunteer role players. The drill will include a staged scenario where first responders deploy after reports of an active shooter at the high school.
“We want to assure the community that we are going to be prepared for a real-life situation,” MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a press release. “There are best practices that we’ve learned and are learning from law enforcement partners in and out of Arizona that we can apply as we train. It’s imperative that we train in real-life situations, with our partners so we are prepared for the worst-case scenario.”
The active-shooter training will be conducted over Queen Creek High School’s spring break when students and staff are not on campus. Training activities will also be taking place in the church parking lot at 22035 E. Ocotillo Road.
MCSO District 6 is the contracted law-enforcement provider for the town of Queen Creek. MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek offices are at 20727 E. Civic Parkway. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011. For additional information about MCSO or the town, visit QueenCreek.org. To stay updated on events and activities, follow the town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek or Twitter.com/TOQC_official.