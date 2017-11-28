PCSO: 123 stops made by Driving Under the Influence task force over holiday weekend

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office conducted Driving Under the Influence patrols over the holiday weekend.

“Our deputies made 123 total stops from Nov. 24-25.  On one of the traffic stops, a drunk driver put his vehicle in reverse and struck the deputy’s motorcycle. The driver was arrested,” Navideh Forghani, PCSO public information officer, said in a Nov. 27 press release.

Below are the numbers from the Thanksgiving holiday enforcement from the PCSO DUI Task Force:

  • DUI arrests: 12
  • Misdemeanor DUI; seven
  • Aggravated DUI: five
  • Extreme DUI: one
  • DUI drug: eight
  • Misdemeanor arrests; seven
  • Felony arrests: six
  • drug recognition evaluations: eight

“We appreciate the hard work and efforts of our task force. We want people to enjoy themselves during the holiday season, but we cannot stress how important it is to be responsible,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release. “People who drive under the influence are putting their lives and others at risk and we want to make sure everyone makes it home to there families.”

“A reminder, intense DUI patrols will be conducted throughout the holiday season. Please drive responsibly,” Ms. Forghani said.

