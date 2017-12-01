PCSO: Home surveillance help deputies catch package thief

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the theft of packages from a San Tan Valley home.
Pinal County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Alizandria Lazcano, 24, and Raul Montiel, 26. They face several charges to include, burglary, theft and trespassing, according to a press release issued Dec. 1 by PCSO.
Mr. Montiel is also being charged with DUI.
More people could face charges.
Deputies were called out to a home near North Gantzel Road and West Empire Boulevard in San Tan Valley the evening of Thursday, Nov. 30, after packages were stolen from a victim’s home.
Video shows a silver sedan passing the victim’s home. The car then reverses into the victim’s driveway.
In the video, a female gets out and begins to load the car with victim’s packages, according to PCSO.
Later that evening, an alert deputy spotted a similar vehicle near Gantzel and Combs and pulled it over.
Ms. Lazcano was inside the vehicle, along with two other men. Deputies said Ms. Lazcano was an exact match to the woman spotted on the surveillance video.
As the investigation continued, deputies were given consent to search a home on the 37000 block of Sandy Drive, according to the release.
One of the missing packages was seen on the living room table; another package was found upstairs in one of the male suspect’s rooms, according to PCSO.
“It is unfortunate that people would chose to victimize our communities in this way, especially during the holidays. It is sad that we cannot trust that the packages delivered to our homes will be safe,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb in the release. “We are thankful this homeowner had home surveillance and we are grateful to our deputy who was proactive and alert and able to find the suspects within hours of the initial call.”
PCSO offers the following package theft prevention tips:
- Request a “Signature Delivery Option.” This requires a signature when the packages are delivered and ensures they will not be left at the front door.
- Request a specific drop off time and date when you will be home to accept your packages.
- Arrange to have your packages held at the shipping service so you can pick them up.
- Ask the delivery service to leave your packages at a side or back door. An enclosed porch where packages are out of sight is also a good option.
- Have your packages delivered to your workplace.
- Have your packages delivered to the home of a relative or neighbor who will be there to accept them.
- In-store delivery may be a safe option.
People can download the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office app on their smart phones. It will allow them to submit tips so the department can investigate suspicious activity in a neighborhood.
The app should not be used for any incidents that requires an immediate response. In those cases, call 911 or PCSO’s non-emergency line at 520-866-5111.