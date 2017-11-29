PCSO opens new veterans unit at adult detention facility

HUMV inmates will have access to mentors, counselors and educational opportunities to help them once they are released
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is launching a new military veterans unit at its adult detention facility, 971 Jason Lopez Circle in Florence.
The program is called HUMV, which stands for Housing Unit for Military Veterans.
Any individual who is booked into the jail will get their veterans status verified through Veterans Affairs. If they are a veteran, they can opt to join the veterans unit.
This unit will consists of veterans from different branches of the military. These inmates will have access to mentors, counselors and educational opportunities to help them once they are released.
The mentorship program continues once veterans are releases to ensure they get the services they need.
How the program works
PCSO’s program is modeled after the HUMV program created by the Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian. The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office launched its program in January 2016 and it is open to both pretrial and sentenced inmates who have served at home or abroad.
The program is situated in a unit reminiscent of a military barracks and features programming specific to the needs of military veterans.
The results have been extremely positive, dramatically reducing recidivism rates of veterans, according to a press release.
Since its inception 165 individuals have gone through the unit. Among the 111 men who spent a minimum of 30 days in HUMV, the reconviction rate is in the single digits.
“I saw this program featured on the news and I immediately wanted to have it implemented in our facility. Veterans have sacrificed a lot for our country and while they have made some mistakes, they do deserve to get the help they need,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb in the release. “And if I can make sure our veterans get that help they do not come back to my jail, then that is a good thing for our county and our country,”
“HUMV is our attempt to help veterans in our custody use their common bonds to address the issues which led to their involvement with the justice system and return them to a better path,” said Sheriff Koutoujian in the release. “I’m honored Sheriff Lamb would choose our program to model his initiative after and look forward to continuing to collaborate on our shared efforts to help those who have served our country.”
Program partners
PCSO’s HUMV program is partnering with Cenpatico, the Arizona Department of Veterans Affairs, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to help create programs.
“The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services is happy to partner with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the opportunity to reach veterans at a critical moment and provide them professional benefits counseling in an effort to reduce recidivism among veterans,” John Scott, ADVS assistant deputy director, said in the release.
In addition, PCSO is partnering with Battle Buddies, a program that uses therapy dogs to help veterans suffering from PTSD. Volunteers will also bring therapy horses down to the facility as an additional options available to our veterans.
