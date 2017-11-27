PCSO seeks identity of Gold Canyon bank robbery suspect

(Courtesy of Pinal County Sheriff’s Office)

The Wells Fargo Bank at 5311 S. Superstition Mountain Drive in Gold Canyon was robbed at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was described as a white male. He approached the teller window and produced a note demanding money, PCSO said on Twitter at https://twitter.com/PinalCSO.

The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. It is unknown if the suspect left the area in a vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the surveillance pictures can call PCSO at 520-866-5111.

