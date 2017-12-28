PCSO seeks public’s help to ID San Tan Valley hit-and-run victim

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28.
Just after 7 a.m., two people called Pinal County Sheriff’s Office after discovering a body near Hunt Highway and Johnson Ranch Boulevard in San Tan Valley. One of the callers was a Johnson Utilities employee, according to a press release issued by PCSO.
VCU investigators responded and began their investigation. Evidence gathered on the scene helped lead deputies to identify the driver as a different Johnson Utilities employee, who was driving his work vehicle at the time of the accident, according to PCSO.
The suspect texted his supervisor, claiming he hit a barricade and had some damage to the vehicle, according to PCSO.
Investigators need assistance in identifying the victim. She was seen at the Copper Basin Chevron buying coffee right before she was killed.
Johnson Utilities has fully cooperated in this on-going investigation and we will release more information when it becomes available.
If you have any information, call PCSO at 520-866-5111.