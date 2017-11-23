Penzone to discuss Queen Creek law enforcement services at Nov. 28 town hall

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has provided law enforcement services to the town of Queen Creek since its incorporation in 1989. As the community has grown, so have the services provided by MCSO.
Residents are invited to learn more about Queen Creek law enforcement services and MCSO at a town hall with Sheriff Paul Penzone at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28. The town hall will be held in the Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, Queen Creek.
“Public safety continues to be a top priority,” stated Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “Queen Creek is a safe community with low crimes rates. We appreciate the dedicated deputies who serve Queen Creek, and we’re excited to hear from the leadership at MCSO. Public safety is a cooperative effort between our deputies and the community, so I encourage our residents to take this opportunity to meet Sheriff Penzone.”
The town’s law enforcement contract includes a dedicated substation, MCSO District 6. MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek consists of 46 personnel and five patrol beats.
In addition to patrol deputies and detectives, the local substation also includes a crime analyst, school resource officer and special service deputies (crime prevention, community outreach and traffic enforcement).
“Our relationship with Queen Creek is a model for the other towns we serve in Maricopa County,” said Sheriff Penzone. “I’m looking forward to making connections with a very engaged community and learning what we can do together to strengthen our relationship.”
For additional information, contact MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek Capt. Dave Munley at 602-876-3941 or send an e-mail to D_Munley@mcso.maricopa.gov.
In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.