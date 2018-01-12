Pinal County sheriff warns public about jury-duty phone scam

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a phone scam impacting Pinal County residents as well as other people across the nation.
“We have received reports about people receiving calls from various law enforcement agencies claiming the individual has a warrant out for their arrest because they have missed jury duty. The individual was instructed to pay money to avoid arrest,” according to a press release issued Jan. 11 by PCSO.
This is a nationwide scam that is targeting victims everywhere, according to the release. People who receive a similar call should hang up. Individuals who would like to verify if a call is legitimate should contact the law enforcement agency directly.
Because this is a nationwide issue, PCSO asks people who receive a call from a scammer to file an online report with the Federal Trade Commission by going to www.ftc.gov and following the “File a Consumer Complaint” link.
Individuals who believe they have been called by the scammers should call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.