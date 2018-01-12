Queen Creek Fire & Medical hosts event Jan. 27 to celebrate 10-year anniversary

Firefighter Shane Melvin of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department photographed this rainbow Aug. 3 over Fire Station No. 1, 20678 E. Civic Parkway in downtown Queen Creek, after a rainstorm. The station will be the site of the fire department’s 10-year anniversary celebration Jan. 27. (Special to the Independent/Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department)

 

Meet your firefighters at a community event celebrating the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department’s 10-year anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The event will be held 9-11 a.m. at Fire Station No. 1, 20678 E. Civic Parkway. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour Fire Station No. 1, check out the various emergency vehicles, observe a CPR demo and more.

“We have outstanding men and women who are dedicated to the safety of this community,” shared Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our residents to meet our professional firefighters and celebrate this important milestone for Queen Creek.”

The QCFMD began providing services to the town of Queen Creek on Jan. 1, 2008, with 34 employees and two stations.

Over the 10 years, the department has grown with the community to include 50 employees and three fire stations strategically located in the community.

For additional information about QCFMD, visit QueenCreek.org/Fire.

Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.

