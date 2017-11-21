Queen Creek Fire and Medical: Use caution when cooking this Thanksgiving

Everyone loves a delicious holiday meal, but it can also increase the risk for home fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires.
Cooking safety tips
The Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department offers the following cooking safety tips to help reduce the risk of fire this Thanksgiving:
- Keep anything that can catch fire away from the stove top (oven mitts, food packaging, etc.).
- Stay in the kitchen when frying, grilling or boiling food. If you must leave the room, turn off the stove.
- Be sure to thaw the turkey completely before cooking.
- Keep kids at least 3 feet away from the stove, oven, hot food and liquids.
- If you have a pan fire, place a lid on the pan and turn off the burner. Never throw water or use a fire extinguisher on the fire.
- If the fire does not go out or you don’t feel comfortable sliding a lid over the pan, get everyone out of your home. Call the fire department from outside.
Recycle cooking oil and grease
The town of Queen Creek offers a free recycling program for cooking oil and grease. Oil and grease should never be dumped down a drain or disposed of in the trash, garbage containers, dumpsters, or down the public sewage system.
Cooking oil poured down the drain negatively affects water quality and can cost thousands of dollars in sewer repairs from pipe blockages. Placing oil in your trash or recycling carts leads to contamination and spillage.
Residents can recycle used cooking oil and grease at the town’s year-round grease collection sites at no charge.
Recycling barrels are located at QCFMD’s Fire Station No. 2, 24787 S. Sossaman Road.
The used oil and grease is collected and turned into clean biodiesel fuel.
For additional information about QCFMD or the town’s recycling programs, visit QueenCreek.org.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.