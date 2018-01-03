Queen Creek woman warns man allegedly followed daughters home

A Queen Creek woman has posted on Facebook photos of a man she said allegedly followed her teenage daughters home and then tried to open the front door of the family’s home.
According to Adella Laredo-Tarango, a public information officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, it appeared no crime was committed; however, deputies are conducting additional patrols of the area, she said.
According to the woman’s Facebook post, the man allegedly followed her daughters home and approached them in the driveway of the family’s home.
The woman said her daughter called 911 when the man got out of his vehicle and would not let the girls go inside their home. She said the man left, but added he returned a few minutes later and allegedly tried to open the front door of the home.
The woman posted the man left when she and her husband arrived home.
The man was driving a white Chevy Silverado with California plates, according to the Facebook post. The woman said officers were going to patrol the neighborhood. She did not say where in Queen Creek she lived.
Ms. Laredo-Tarango confirmed deputies took a report on the incident. She did not confirm details of the report.
Deputy Ivan Lopez, public information officer for MCSO District 6-Queen Creek, said during a phone interview he would get more information and report back to the Queen Creek Independent.
Ms. Laredo-Tarango said in an e-mailed response to questions investigators have a good description of the person and his vehicle based on information provided by the person who called for assistance and the home’s security camera photos.
People with information about the man or the incident can call the MCSO Queen Creek substation non-emergency phone number at 602-876-1011. In case of an emergency, call 911.
The Queen Creek Law Enforcement Building is at 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
