San Tan Mountain park closed during sheriff’s office investigation

San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek, is closed while Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office investigators works to resolve a situation in the park, according to a post from about 7:30 a.m. today on the park’s Facebook page.
“The public is being asked to stay out of the park until the matter has been resolved,” according to the post.
MCSO and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are searching for an individual, Deputy Ivan Lopez, spokesman for MCSO District 6-Queen Creek, said during a phone interview this morning.
He said he believed the individual was a male, but said he was not sure as he was not yet on-scene.
Deputy Lopez said he expected the search to be conducted both on foot and by air.
No further information is available.