Unique to Queen Creek – MCSO program welcomes new residents to the town

Program introduced in Queen Creek could be replicated at other MCSO sites
Imagine hearing a knock on your front door and finding a law enforcement officer standing on your front porch.
Do you panic? Probably not. Are you surprised? Alex and Eric Martins of Queen Creek were Nov. 1 when Deputy Roger Kaley knocked on their door that morning.
But Deputy Kaley smiled and immediately put the brothers at ease by assuring them nothing was wrong, he just wanted to welcome them to the town of Queen Creek.
“Aw, man, you spooked me,” Alex Martins said with a laugh, standing in his doorway surrounded by Halloween decorations.
Welcome to Queen Creek is an outreach program offered by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek. Its premise is simple: Visit the homes of new residents to welcome them to the community.
The personal interaction allows deputies to discuss law enforcement services and answer questions about the town from the new residents.
Deputies also give the newcomers a packet of information about the services. The packet includes an MCSO magnet in the shape of a squad car on which the district’s non-emergency phone number is printed and a greeting letter from District 6-Queen Creek Capt. Dave Munley.
“It’s pretty cool,” Eric Martins said, adding he did not know the MCSO non-emergency number until speaking to Deputy Kaley.
The program is the brainchild of MCSO Sgt. Rich Valentine, Capt. Munley said.
“We require all our sergeants to put together a squad project. When Rich brought this to me last year, I thought this is a home run,” Capt. Munley said, adding the program became official last November.
Why it’s important
Welcome to Queen Creek was created a year ago to allow officers to meet face-to-face with the community in a non-emergency situation, Deputy Ivan Lopez, the MCSO District 6-Queen Creek public information officer, said during an interview.
“We want to make contact with residents in a positive way. When you see me or another deputy in your neighborhood, you’ll know me and have an idea of how I can assist you,” Deputy Lopez said.
How it works
The Queen Creek Utilities Department generates a list of new residential hook-ups by location. That list is divided among the District 6 deputies based on their assigned beats so the deputies can efficiently schedule the visits, Capt. Munley said.
Every deputy with a beat in Queen Creek participates. They are required to make sure all the new residences are visited in a timely basis, he said.
Visits generally take place between 9 a.m. and early evening, when deputies think the residents might be home, Deputy Kaley said.
When someone answers their door, the deputies do their best to immediately assuage their concerns that something is wrong.
“I tell them this is not an emergency, that I just want to welcome them to the neighborhood,” Deputy Kaley, who has been welcoming new residents for the past year, said. “I let them know MCSO is contracted with the town of Queen Creek to provide public safety services and there is no such thing as the Queen Creek Police Department. I tell them our contract enables us to provide a lot more services than the typical police department, such as SWAT, aviation and more.”
The deputy also refers residents to the District 6 page on the town of Queen Creek website — www.queencreek.org/departments/public-safety — for information about programs and services as well as to the town’s website — queencreek.org — for town events, news and services.
“A lot of people are surprised to see us, but they are also grateful for the information,” he said.
Deputy Kaley also brings MCSO sheriff’s badge stickers for children he meets during his visits.
Maggie Scow, 4, quickly applied the sticker to her wrist while Deputy Kaley talked with her mother, April Scow, during a welcome visit Nov. 1.
Mrs. Scow said during an interview she had heard a truck backing up outside her home before Deputy Kaley knocked on her door, and she had wondered if her unexpected visitor was involved in it.
She said she thought the program was great.
“It shows the involvement and concerns of the sheriff’s office and makes them more approachable,” Mrs. Scow said. “It puts a smiling face to a name.”
Unique to Queen Creek
District 6-Queen Creek is the only MCSO substation to offer the welcome program, which MCSO’s top man, Sheriff Paul Penzone, has given his stamp of approval.
Sheriff Penzone is thinking about replicating it in other districts, he said at the Aug. 19 ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the new Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building at 20727 E. Civic Parkway in downtown Queen Creek.
“What Capt. Munley has done here is innovative. It truly is the foundation of community-based policing. I see what makes it special is when you see the engagement with the families outside,” Sheriff Penzone replied when asked what he found to be unique to Queen Creek in terms of public safety. “I say this all the time — Law enforcement is not a division of the community. We’re an extension of the community and I think it’s reflected here.”
New residents who are active or retired law enforcement officers and live in Queen Creek also are impressed with the program, Deputy Lopez said.
“They say, ‘that’s really cool. I wish we could do that,’” he said.
The MCSO District 6-Queen Creek substation is in the Queen Creek Law Enforcement Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Its lobby hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Its non-emergency number is 602-876-1011. In case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.
