UPDATE: San Tan Mountain park reopens except for Goldmine Trail, trailhead parking

San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek, reopened around noon today except for its Goldmine Trail and Goldmine Trailhead parking area, according to a post of the park’s Facebook page.
The Goldmine Trail area is expected to be closed the rest of the day – Nov. 21 – according to the post.
The park closed this morning while Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked to resolve a situation inside the park, according to a post from about 7:30 a.m. today on the park’s Facebook page. The post asked the public to refrain from visiting the park until the matter was resolved.
MCSO representatives are not releasing the reason for the investigation.
Representatives for the park, including Dawna Taylor, spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department, said by phone they were unable to comment on the investigation.
During a phone interview this morning, Deputy Ivan Lopez, spokesman for MCSO District 6-Queen Creek, told the Independent MCSO and the Arizona Department of Public Safety were searching for an individual.
He said he believed the individual was a male, but said he was not sure as he was not yet on-scene.
Deputy Lopez said he expected the search to be conducted both on foot and by air.
No further information is available.
