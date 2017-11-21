UPDATE: San Tan Mountain park reopens except for Goldmine Trail, trailhead parking

Nov 21st, 2017 · by · Comments:

San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek, reopened around noon today except for its Goldmine Trail and Goldmine Trailhead parking area, according to a post of the park’s Facebook page.

The Goldmine Trail area is expected to be closed the rest of the day – Nov. 21 – according to the post.

The park closed this morning while Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked to resolve a situation inside the park, according to a post from about 7:30 a.m. today on the park’s Facebook page. The post asked the public to refrain from visiting the park until the matter was resolved.

MCSO representatives are not releasing the reason for the investigation.

Representatives for the park, including Dawna Taylor, spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department, said by phone they were unable to comment on the investigation.

During a phone interview this morning, Deputy Ivan Lopez, spokesman for MCSO District 6-Queen Creek, told the Independent MCSO and the Arizona Department of Public Safety were searching for an individual.

He said he believed the individual was a male, but said he was not sure as he was not yet on-scene.

Deputy Lopez said he expected the search to be conducted both on foot and by air.

No further information is available.

Tags: ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie