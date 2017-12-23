More than 2,000 permit-tags remain for 2018 spring javelina hunts

Permit-tags also available for handgun, archery and muzzleloader hunts that get underway Feb. 9

Arizona hunters who were unsuccessful in the recent 2018 spring draw still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for javelina.

As of Dec. 21, 666 leftover hunt permit-tags were available for general hunts that begin Feb. 23.

There also were 740 hunt permit-tags for archery-only hunts that begin Jan. 1; 809 hunt permit-tags for handgun, archery and muzzleloader hunts that get underway Feb. 9; and 30 hunt permit-tags for youth-only hunts that start Jan. 26.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has posted a list of leftover hunt permit-tags on its website at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/.

Hunters can apply on a first-come, first-served basis one of two ways: Fill out a paper application and bring it to any department office statewide, at which time a hunt permit-tag will be issued, or mail the completed application to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ  85086.

Allow 10-15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail.

For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, legal methods of take, and bag limits, view the “2018 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet online, or call 602-942-3000.

