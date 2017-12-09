Christmas cactus, fitness focus of hikes at San Tan Mountain park

The following three events are among the many being offered this month at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek. They are included in the $6 per vehicle park entry fee.
For more information or to learn about the park and other events, visit the park’s website or call 480-655-5554.
Sunday, Dec. 10
Trailhead Chat with the Ranger: 9-10 a.m. Ranger Nikki will be on hand at the main trailhead to answer questions and share hiking tips and information about the plants and animals at the park. Attendees can also learn about the park’s educational programs and discover some of the volunteer opportunities offered at the park. Be sure to bring water, a hat and sunscreen.
Thursday, Dec. 14
Desert Christmas Cactus Hike: 8-9:30 a.m. You may know of the “Christmas cactus” house plant that is cultivated and sold in garden stores. But did you know that the desert Christmas cactus is an actual native plant that grows in our desert? Named for its red fruit that appears during winter months, this cholla variety of cactus has thin stems and 2-inch spines. Join our in-house hiking group, San Tan Hikers, on this 3-mile ranger-led hike to see this not-so-well-known cactus in person and find out if it’s being naughty or nice with regard to showing its fruit. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water, hat, sunscreen and a camera. Meet at the Main trailhead map kiosk.
Monday, Dec. 18
Fitness Hike: 8-11 a.m. Learn about some of the sights in and around our park and enjoy some fun exercise on this guided hike. Our volunteer, Sandy, will take you on a 6-mile moderate trek though our beautiful Sonoran Desert landscape. Wear closed-toe shoes, a hat and sunscreen. Hydration packs and trekking poles are recommended to make your journey easier. Meet at the main trailhead map kiosk.