Free admission to state parks during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend

Arizona State Parks & Trails is offering free admission during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, in celebration of the Arizona State Parks & Trails’ recognition as the best-managed state park system in the nation.
The National Recreation and Park Association awarded Arizona State Parks & Trails with the gold medal for best-managed state park system in September 2017.
Entrance fees at all state parks will be waived for all Arizona residents Jan. 13-15. Visitors must show an Arizona ID for free entrance.
Fees will still apply for tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park, tours, camping, special events, boat launch fees and concessions.
State parks in the east Valley include Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 U.S. Highway 60 in Superior, and Lost Dutchman State Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
For information about all 35 Arizona State Parks and Natural Areas, the Trails and Off-Highway Vehicle Programs and State Historic Preservation Office call 1-877-MY-PARKS or visit AZStateParks.com.