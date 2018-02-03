Free Queen Creek parks and recreation guide available online

Looking for a class or new activity? The town of Queen Creek catalog for the spring 2018 season is available at http://queencreekindependent.az.newsmemory.com/?special=Experience+the+QC.
“Experience the QC” lists the parks and recreation class offerings along with upcoming special events and specialty programs.
Experience the QC is a resource to find activities for all ages to do in the town of Queen Creek.
The publication is being distributed by the Queen Creek Independent. It is available at the Queen Creek Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road, as well as the Queen Creek Recreation Annex and Queen Creek Library, both of which are at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.