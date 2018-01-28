Photograph the full moon rising during class at San Tan park

Editor’s note: The date of this event was listed incorrectly as Jan. 30 on the park’s website. The correct date is Jan. 31. It has been corrected on the website.
San Tan Mountain Regional Park will offer hikers who like to photograph its scenic wonders the chance to do capture two great sky events – the sunset and the full moon rising – in one night on Wednesday, Jan. 31.
The class will take place 5:30-7 p.m. at the park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek.
Participants will walk 1.3 miles to the end of Moonlight Trail to watch the sun set over the mountains to the west. Then, they’ll head back the same way and detour onto Stargazer Trail to gain a little elevation and watch the full moon rise in the east.
The lunar eclipse will happen Wednesday morning, mostly 5-7 a.m., as the moon is setting, according to a post on the park’s Facebook page.
The total round-trip distance is approximately 3.2 miles on easy/moderate trails, according to the official park program.
Participants should bring closed-toe shoes, water, camera and flashlight. They should meet at the Main Trailhead map kiosk.
The event is included in the $6 per car entry fee. Guests should have their annual pass or exact $6 entry fee in cash for the self-pay station.
For more information, visit the park’s website or call 480-655-5554.