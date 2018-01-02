Queen candidates sought for Saturday’s Lost Dutchman Days rodeo royalty pageant

Applications for the 2018 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty Pageant are due by Saturday, Jan. 6, the day the pageant will be held.
For more information and an application packet, go to http://www.lostdutchmandays.org/forms.
The Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo is Feb. 23-25 at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd.
Candidates do not have to reside in Apache Junction.
The rodeo royalty pageant is held annually to select three young ladies fulfilling the titles of junior teen queen, ages 10-13; senior teen queen, ages 14-17; and queen, ages 18-26.
The winner of the queen title receives a $1,000 scholarship that is renewable annually up to four years for a total of $4,000 to the school of her choice.
Each titleholder is required to attend meetings, fundraisers and other rodeo events as Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty.
It is the duty of each queen to promote Lost Dutchman Days throughout Arizona by attending Lost Dutchman Days-sanctioned events as well as visiting rodeos and pageants in other cities.
For more information, contact Heidi Erickson, LDD rodeo royalty director, at 480-603-6819 or misslostdutchmandays@yahoo.com.
Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, pageant schedule
- 7 a.m., arrive at Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd., for brief meeting among contestants.
- 7:15 a.m., all contestants will prepare themselves and horses for warm up (20 minutes total on warm up then tack check with royalty director).
- 8 a.m., all contestants will be paired up to practice moving cattle down the arena.
- 9 a.m., Junior Teen Queen horsemanship competition.
- 9:30 a.m., Senior Teen Queen horsemanship competition.
- 10 a.m., Queen horsemanship competition.
- 11 a.m., personal interview with judges at Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
- Noon, lunch break at Elks Lodge.
- 1:30 p.m., welcome, contestant introduction, speeches.
- 2 p.m., introduction of visiting royalty, modeling, impromptu questions.
- 3 p.m., 2017 queens end-of-year speeches.
- 3:30 p.m., crowning, photos, highest bid winners of silent auction will be announced.
Note: The 2018 court will remain “in waiting” until the 2017 Lost Dutchman Days Royalty steps down at the crowning ceremony at the Sunday, Feb. 25, pre-rodeo ceremony. At that time, the queens will be presented as the 2018 Royalty Court and they will be so introduced and do presentation runs at the Sunday rodeo performance as well as push cattle and run sponsor/winner flags at the conclusion of each event.
