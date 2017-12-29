Roosevelt Lake among 2017 U.S. ‘Waters to Watch’

National Fish Habitat Partnership highlights partnership priorities across the U.S.
The National Fish Habitat Partnership unveiled on Dec. 26 its list of seven “Waters to Watch” for 2017, a collection of rivers, streams, estuaries, lakes and watershed systems that will benefit from strategic conservation efforts to protect, restore or enhance their current condition.
Roosevelt Lake in the Tonto National Forest was listed for its collaborative partnership that has been formed to address habitat issues, according to a press release.
“We’re honored to have this project recognized by the National Fish Habitat Partnership and it wouldn’t be possible without the cooperation of our outstanding partners,” said Arizona Game and Fish Department aquatics branch chief Chris Cantrell in the release. “We hope that within the next five-10 years anglers can enjoy higher numbers of trophy bass and memories that come out of Roosevelt Lake. This effort should also have a positive economic impact on local communities.”
Read more about this Tonto National Forest Lakes Habitat Improvement Project that is a cooperative effort with numerous anglers, as well as volunteers from organizations such as Gila Basin Angler Roundtable and Midweek Bass Anglers.
Supporting agency partners include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Sport Fish Restoration Program, Tonto National Forest and the National Fish Habitat Partnership-Reservoir Fish Habitat Partnership.