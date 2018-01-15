Runners, volunteers sought for Feb. 18 Lost Dutchman Marathon

The Lost Dutchman Marathon, Arizona’s longest running destination-marathon, is Sunday, Feb. 18.
Not only do people travel from all over the U.S. to run in this race. . . but from all over the world.
If you have not participated in one of the five races they put on, you are truly missing out.
Lost Dutchman Marathon offers a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 8K and 2-mile fun run. Visit lostdutchmanmarathon.org to register before a price increase on Dec 31 and take advantage of the discount code SAVE10 to save.
The marathon is also actively seeking sponsors and/or companies who are looking for an event to participate in with their employees that promotes health and wellness, surrounded by the beauty of the Superstition Mountains. For more information, e-mail mo@lostdutchmanmarathon.org.
This year they will also be hosting a two-day expo at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, and any business interested in being a vendor should contact Jamie at jsullivan@ajcity.net. Vendors that register by Dec 1 will receive $25 off their booth fee.
You don’t have to be a runner to enjoy the Lost Dutchman Marathon. Everyone is welcome to help, as volunteers are the heart and soul of LDM. World-class volunteers attract world-class runners and you’re just the volunteer we are looking for. Sign up today to be a part of the excitement by visiting our website at www.lostdutchmanmarathon.org or e-mailing kristiefalb@gmail.com. Currently our biggest needs are help with registration/packet pick up Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 15-17 as well as help with various activities on race day morning Sunday, Feb. 18.
Editor’s note: Melissa Hopkins is a volunteer with the Lost Dutchman Marathon.