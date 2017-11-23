Turkey Burn-Off Hike offered Nov. 25 at San Tan Mountain park

Burn off all those calories from Thanksgiving meals with an invigorating ranger-guided hike this Saturday, Nov. 25. The 4- to 5-mile Turkey Burn-Off Hike will start at 8 a.m. at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek.
The cost of the hike is included in the park’s $6 per vehicle entry fee.
Hikers should meet at the main trailhead map kiosk. They can stay with park staff for the entire journey, turn off for a shorter route or extend it for extra miles, according to the park’s Facebook page.
Participants should bring closed-toe shoes, water, a hat and sunscreen.
The hike is a good way to add to the hiking log of those participating in the 100-Mile Challenge presented by Maricopa County Parks and Recreation.
For more information, call the park at 480-655-5554.