$1 million park planned west of Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is to vote March 21 on an agreement with the town of Queen Creek regarding phase 2 construction, construction management, operation and maintenance on the west side of Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road.
The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 21, in the Board of Supervisors’ Auditorium, 205 W. Jefferson in Phoenix.
The proposed Eagle Park on top of the closed Queen Creek municipal landfill will be a continuation of the existing Horseshoe Park owned and operated by the town of Queen Creek, according to a public notice from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
“The park will have two loop trails within the landfill top, a maintenance yard, an environmental showcase center, two ramadas at a central area, walkways on the south and east sides, two parking areas, and entrance and egress from Riggs Road and from Horseshoe Park,” according to the public notice.
“The loop trails in the central area and the edges of the parking areas will house numerous low-water-use plants species including saguaro cactus, ocotillo, cholla, yucca, brittle bush, creosote, chuparosa, fairy duster, desert willow, Palo Verde, mesquite, ash, Texas ebony, acacia and other similar native plants. In addition, some large plant species, such as ash and pines, will be housed outside the landfill but along the northern and western boundaries. The ground will be covered with 2 to 3 inches of thick decomposed granite or rock mulch,” according to the ADEQ notice.
The county property is in the town of Queen Creek and currently improved as the Queen Creek landfill. Queen Creek desires to construct and operate a public park on property that includes the county property, according to the March 21 meeting’s agenda.
The project is being funded by the county in the amount of $1 million. Due to limited funding availability and to provide flexibility, the project will be implemented in phases, according to the proposed intergovernmental agreement. The design of the project has been completed by the county at a cost of $233,616, leaving a county funding balance of $766,384 available for construction and construction management, according to county records.
Due to limited funding availability and to provide flexibility, the project will be implemented in phases as follows, according to Maricopa County:
- Parking lot and driveways
- Decomposed granite throughout the park
- Multi-use trail
- Plants and irrigation
- Picnic facilities
- Lighting
Queen Creek shall be responsible for the following at the Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre:
- Parking lot surface and driveway access maintenance and repair.
- Park entrance track-out device maintenance.
- Parking lot and park light maintenance.
Under general maintenance, the town is responsible for:
- Walking trails
- Decomposed granite maintenance and repair as needed
- Minor erosion repairs as needed related to irrigation
- Weed control
- Litter control/trash removal
- Signage installation and maintenance
- Hours of operation/access control (control public access and prevent unauthorized vehicles outside of designated parking areas
- All landscape planting care and replacement as needed
- Maintenance of all park amenities such as shade structures, benches, trash receptacles, dog waste stations, hitching posts etc.
- Pest/rodent control
- Vandalism/graffiti repairs
Under irrigation-system maintenance, the town is responsible for:
- Maintain/repair all irrigation system components within the park footprint
- Implement water usage tracing system to assist in identifying potential leaks within buried pipelines and associated components.
The county shall be responsible for the following at the Queen Creek Landfill:
- Maintain storm-water control systems, drainage ditches, diversion berms and retention ponds and inlets
- Maintain access roads to regulated environmental monitoring compliance points (gas probes, groundwater wells and leachate sumps)
- Maintain the integrity and effectiveness of the final cover/cap system to include repair to any erosional areas on cap, slopes and berms as needed
- Vent probe maintenance (fencing and signage): No smoking signs
- Maintain track out device and equipment parking/staging areas during general landfill maintenance events
- Maintain perimeter fencing
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.