8th Annual New Years Bomber Enduro at Arizona Speedway Jan. 19

The Eighth Annual New Years Bomber Enduro is set to ring in the new year at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Arizona Speedway, located within ET Motopark at 48700 N. Ironwood Drive in San Tan Valley. It is five miles south of U.S. Highway 60 on Ironwood Drive.

Past and reigning Enduro champs and Enduro hopefuls will all battle it out for 120 laps of Bomber action with limited yellow flags and wide-open racing with the winner taking home $1,000 check and the 2018 Enduro trophy, according to a release.

IMCA Stock Cars vs. Pure Stocks will also have a shot at a $500 payday as they race 40 laps of door-to-door excitement at the the eighth-annual event, according to the release.

Cost for the event is $14.92 for adults, $13.06 for seniors and free for children 11 and under. Cash or credit cards are accepted at the ticket gate. Cash-only for all other purchases. Pit passes for adults are $35 and $15 for kids. Spectator gates open at 11 a.m.

Go to ArizonaSpeedway.net or call 480-926-6688.

