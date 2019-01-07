8th Annual New Years Bomber Enduro at Arizona Speedway Jan. 19

Jan 7th, 2019 · by · Comments:

The Eighth Annual New Years Bomber Enduro is Saturday, Jan. 19. (Arizona Speedway)

The Eighth Annual New Years Bomber Enduro is set to ring in the new year at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Arizona Speedway, located within ET Motopark at 48700 N. Ironwood Drive in San Tan Valley. It is five miles south of U.S. Highway 60 on Ironwood Drive.

Past and reigning Enduro champs and Enduro hopefuls will all battle it out for 120 laps of Bomber action with limited yellow flags and wide-open racing with the winner taking home $1,000 check and the 2018 Enduro trophy, according to a release.

IMCA Stock Cars vs. Pure Stocks will also have a shot at a $500 payday as they race 40 laps of door-to-door excitement at the the eighth-annual event, according to the release.

Cost for the event is $14.92 for adults, $13.06 for seniors and free for children 11 and under. Cash or credit cards are accepted at the ticket gate. Cash-only for all other purchases. Pit passes for adults are $35 and $15 for kids. Spectator gates open at 11 a.m.

Go to ArizonaSpeedway.net or call 480-926-6688.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie