ALA Queen Creek junior high girls cross-country wins state

For the sixth consecutive year, the American Leadership Academy Queen Creek’s junior high girls cross-country team has finished atop the state standings.

In the 1.5 mile race, ALA Queen Creek had four of its runners finish within the top 10 with Evelynne Carr finishing first overall, beating her teammate Alona Haymore by about 21 seconds. The event was Saturday, Nov. 3 at Tres Rio Golf Course in Goodyear.

“I think what a lot of people see is the great performances on Saturdays at the meets, what they don’t see is the hard work they put on every day,” Head Coach Duerk Brewer said via email. “Our girls have had a culture of tremendous work ethic that has passed on to the incoming seventh graders each season by the outgoing eighth graders.”

Along with the top finishes, Carr, who finished the race in 8:45.57, earned Runner of the Year and Coach Brewer and Christian Vetsch both received earned coach of the year honors.

Haymore finished behind Carr with a time of 9:06.22. Linsey Brewer (9:19.92) and Alexandra Carrol (9:20.61) finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

Outside of the top 10 for ALA Queen Creek, Jessica Varney (9:34.85) took 11th, Emma Thompson (9:39.90) finished 12th, Jazmyne Thompson (10:03.33) took 20th, Sarah Larson (10:22.40) took 28th, Charli Lacher (10:57.03) finished 54th and Lillian Tebbs (11:36.37) took 83rd.

Coach Brewer said he’s impressed with what his girls have accomplished not just over the past year, but over the past several years.

“I think what set this year’s team apart from prior seasons was while we have had some great teams, our depth this year was phenomenal,” he said. “We finished with our top seven girls in the top 20 at state. That’s hard to beat.

“Six of our top seven girls are 8th graders this year so we will miss them next year as our returning athletes look to continue our winning culture in 2019.”

Several other local schools participated in the race.

Benjamin Franklin Charter School saw its girls finish fifth overall with Talya Workman (9:06.62) finishing third to lead the way.

Legacy Traditional Queen Creek took 11th and EduPrize Queen Creek took 13th in the race. Brooklynn Dorr (10:31.49) led Legacy Traditional Queen Creek, finishing 37th and Skylar Barnum (10:59.66) led EduPrize with a 56th-place finish.