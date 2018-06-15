Arizona D-backs to have Father’s Day festivities at Sunday game against the Mets

The Arizona Diamondbacks will celebrate Father’s Day this Sunday, June 17 with an afternoon game against New York Mets at 1:10 p.m. at Chase Field.

The first 15,000 dads will receive a D-backs Father’s Day Hawaiian shirt. Dads are also invited to run the bases after the game, along with kids 15 and younger, according to a press release.

The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation will donate $1 to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for every dad and kid that crosses home plate.

D-backs players and on-field personnel will wear blue-themed items, including special caps and socks. Father’s Day game-used items will be available for purchase at D-backs Authentics beginning Friday, June 29 to benefit the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation.

The Chase Field Team Shop will have the Father’s Day on-field cap and socks available for purchase along with many other items for dads, a release states.

Also available in the Chase Field Team Shop, fans can purchase a bottle of Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select exclusive to Chase Field and get it engraved for free with the 20th anniversary logo or “A” logo and add a special Father’s Day message.

In association with the Jack Daniel’s event, D-backs alum Augie Ojeda will sign autographs and take photos with fans from noon to 1 p.m. in the team shop.

Fans can also eat food items exclusive to Father’s Day and will only be available Sunday.

These include Apple Pie Chimichanga, Sausage and Peper Nachos, Bacon Beer Cheeseburger, Sausage and Shrimp Po’boy and Lemon Shandy.

The D-backs will give away 20,000 Pro-State Mini Bat keychains as fans exit the stadium in support of D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall’s Pro-State Foundation.

For the third consecutive year, Minor League Baseball has teamed up with the Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation, to distribute prostate cancer awareness literature, including customized brochures, and branded giveaways to fans at all 69 MiLB home games on Father’s Day.

Teams will feature a personalized public service announcement from Mr. Hall, a prostate cancer survivor, and incorporate other prostate cancer informational messaging into their gameday programming.

In addition, each team will recognize an outstanding father in its local community or someone who is battling or has survived prostate cancer.

The Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation, a certified 501(c)(3) organization, was founded in January 2013 by Mr. Hall as a comprehensive tool for those who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer and their families to help them understand the challenges and choices they face.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly one in every six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and almost 250,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. It is the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men.

