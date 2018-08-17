Arizona Diamondbacks to host charity event at Chase Field

Sports fans are invited to join Arizona Diamondbacks players Saturday, Aug. 25 for a full day of major league fun for a good cause at the Big League Impact Arizona Fantasy Football Challenge at Chase Field.

Participants will participate in a live face-to-face fantasy draft from a private suite with Nick Ahmed, Archie Bradley, AJ Pollock and Steven Souza Jr. This experience will benefit those in need across the globe, according to a press release.

Prices start with a $1,000 donation for a ticket and go up $12,000 for a table (11 seats and four co-owners). All proceeds will benefit the D-backs Foundation, Striking out Poverty, Consider the Lily, and the Big League Impact Global Initiative.

Participants at the Big League Impact Arizona Fantasy Football Challenge will join the players for a private tour of the clubhouse, take photos with players on the field, watch pre-game batting practice, receive a swag bag with autographed items and attend the game later that evening with suite tickets and food. They’ll also participate in weekly fantasy leagues with the D-Backs Players throughout the 2018 Fantasy Football Season, a release states.

All funds raised will go toward the participating players’ charities of choice. For example, Mr. Ahmed is raising money through Striking Out Poverty to fund clean water projects in the Dominican Republic.

Striking Out Poverty is a campaign by Food for the Hungry and Big League Impact to meet the most urgent needs in nine of the most vulnerable communities in the Dominican Republic.

Striking Out Poverty works through Food for the Hungry to improve water infrastructure, install water purification systems, build and revitalize baseball fields, and offer training to local leadership and farmers.

