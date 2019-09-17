Benjamin Franklin defeats Northwest Christian, 21-10

Northwest Christian senior running back Corbin Hulbert (21) is tackle by Benjamin Franklin junior linebacker Chancin Loving (31) during the second half of their 3A football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Ralph Freso for West Valley Preps) NorthwestChristian.rf.091319.012 Northwest Christian senior wide receiver Cameron Adams (1) is tripped up by Benjamin Franklin senior linebacker Cade McAfee (21) after a catch during the second half of their 3A football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Ralph Freso for West Valley Preps) Northwest Christian sophomore quarterback Blake Sparks (15) throws the ball deep down field against Benjamin Franklin during the second half of their 3A football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Ralph Freso for West Valley Preps) Benjamin Franklin senior quarterback Danner Bowen (12) fends off the tackle by Northwest Christian senior defensive back Cameron Adams (1) on a first down run during the second half of their 3A football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Ralph Freso for West Valley Preps) Benjamin Franklin senior quarterback Danner Bowen (12) is stopped by the Northwest Christian defense during the first half of their 3A football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Ralph Freso for West Valley Preps) Benjamin Franklin senior running back AJ Warby (5) is tackled by Northwest Christian senior defensive back Theo Greenan (3) as he breaks into the secondary during the first half of their 3A football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Ralph Freso for West Valley Preps) Northwest Christian senior defensive back Theo Greenan (3) knocks away a pass intended for Benjamin Franklin senior receiver Ryan Graham (11) during the first half of their 3A football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Ralph Freso for West Valley Preps) Northwest Christian junior kick returner Nick Buehler (25) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Benjamin Franklin's Jackson Miles (30) on the opening kick-off of their 3A football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Ralph Freso for West Valley Preps) Final scoreboard from Northwest Christian vs. Benjamin Franklin game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Ralph Freso for West Valley Preps)

Fans love to watch the big play. Coaches will take the long drive every time.

So the opening march of the third quarter was close to euphoria for Benjamin Franklin coach Dave Jeffries. His Chargers received the kickoff and embarked on a 17-play, 83-yard drive that took 10:13 off the clock against defending 3A champion Northwest Christian.

“In the first half, the adjustments we tried to make based on last year’s film didn’t really work. So at the half we went back to what we should have been doing in the first half,” Jeffries said. “I’ve had it done on me, so I know how hard it is to watch. That’s exactly what we wanted out of that drive. Ten minutes? We always tease and say we want to chew up the whole quarter. But to get 10 minutes is exactly what we want.”

Following 16 straight runs for 68 yards, the double-wing offense completed its only pass of the night. Senior quarterback Danner Bowen connected with senior wingback Zach Jeffries in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown.

That finished the night’s scoring. Benjamin Franklin (4-0) returned to Queen Creek with a 21-10 victory.

“We were back a little bit deep and we had been running every play. We caught them off guard on the pass and Zach made the play in the end zone. It just a great feeling,” Bowen said.

Bowen – the rare quarterback/defensive back/punter/kickoff returner – added two huge fourth quarter plays to stop a Crusaders rally before it could start.

He picked off sophomore quarterback Blake Sparks at his own 20 midway through the fourth. After the Chargers stopped the home team’s next drive on fourth down, Bowen scrambled for 38 yards to convert a third down and allow his team to run out the clock.

That, plus a 20-yard scamper later in that drive, allowed Bowen to pace the team’s three-pronged running attack. He finished with 75 yards on 12 carries.

“Ultimately Danner’s just an all-around athlete. Even running our offense is risky because we ask our quarterback to lead block. He was hurt most of the year last year. So nobody really knows about him,” Jeffries said. “I can’t say enough good about him. He’s a good kid. And he really helps open up our offense because in the past our double wing has mostly been our wings. It really opens it up to have him keep once in a while.”

Northwest Christian (2-1) had an ominous start, fumbling the opening kickoff. Benjamin Franklin took over at the Crusaders’ 21.

Four plays later, Bowen faked a pitch and dove in from the 1.

“You drop the opening kickoff. Ain’t that a kick in the pants. The young guys got to learn,” Northwest Christian coach Dave Inness said.

Senior kicker Liam O’Neil missed a 30-yard field goal attempt on the Crusaders’ first possession. The second drive was charmed as senior quarterback Easton Meier ran for 25 yards on a designed quarterback draw.

Meier hit senior receiver/defensive back Cameron Adams on an out route for a 7-yard touchdown.

Apersonal foul on a punt return and a hold backed up the home team inside its 10. And a rushed punt gave Benjamin Franklin another short field.

Starting at the Crusaders’ 35, the Chargers scored in four plays. Senior A.J. Warby took a pitch for a 14-yard touchdown.

“It’s exactly what I thought. The young guys … on defense there’s nine new starters. You can run it in practice but if you’re not disciplined, you won’t stop it,” Inness said. “We gave up some yardage. We had three stops in the second half. We’ve got to move the ball.”

Bowen said Warby, who moved in from Texas, has been a huge addition on both sides of the ball. Warby had 65 yards on 12 carries.

The Crusaders were poised to answer, at least until Meier dislocated his shoulder on a 15-yard scramble that set up first and goal.

Sophomore Blake Sparks came on in relief and the Crusaders went for it on fourth and goal from the 5. His pass sailed high. Postgame, Inness said he maybe should have kicked the field goal in that situation.

The Crusaders forced a quick three and out and took over at the Chargers 41. A couple penalties backed the home team up, but Sparks unleashed a 49-yard strike to Adams, who was tackled at the 3 with 2.4 seconds left in the half.

This time Inness kicked it. O’Neill’s 20-yard poke drew the home team within 14-10 at the break.

Sparks played the rest of the game and Inness acquitted himself well given the tough circumstances.

“He hurt his left shoulder. We’re praying that it’s going to be a couple week deal. Blake came in and did some nice things. To get thrown into the fire like that, he did pretty good. But losing Easton hurt. He’s our leader,” Inness said. “And we’re fine with Blake. There’s just two or three things we can do better.”

With Meier out and Sparks far less of a running threat, the Chargers could focus their defense even more on senior tailback Austin Young. They limited him to 39 yards on 15 first-half carries.

The Chargers ball control and circumstances limited Young to two carries in the second half. As Jeffries was quick to point out, that’s kind of the idea.

“Cade McAfee is our middle linebacker and defensively he is our spearhead. Tanner Willis had a great game. Chancin Loving is a pretty tough linebacker,” Jeffries said. “Believe it or not, we’ve got what’s called a gimmicky offense but we really focus on defense. That’s one of the reasons we run a very simple offense, so that we can have our best 11 on defense most of the time.”

Their best 11 is better than it was last November, when the Crusaders beat a banged up Ben Franklin 35-7. Both Bowen and senior wingback/defensive end Zach Jeffries played in that game but were far from full strength.

Now that duo is healthy and has the added threat in Warby. So this win on this field meant a little more for the Chargers.

“Last year they were a state championship team. Even though they lost a ton of seniors we knew they reload every year because they’re always state contenders,” Bowen said.