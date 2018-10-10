Brasch, Cruz headline Doherty Award Performance Medallions recipients

The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club has announced the recipients of the Ed Doherty Award Week 7 Performance Medallions, which include two Queen Creek area athletes.
Six players are recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, Oct. 5: Higley High School senior Spencer Brash; Scottsdale Chaparral High School junior Tommy Christakos; Chandler High School senior Jacob Conover; Casteel High School senior Gunner Cruz; Winslow High School senior Michael Densmore; and Chaparral junior Jack Miller.
“Week 7 showed that the football talent in Arizona is extremely deep and the performances delivered by these athletes during region play showed us they were prime time players,” Selection Committee Co-Chairman Ward Hickey said in a prepared statement.
“This is the time of year where the cream rises to the top and our committee nominated over 20 players for consideration. These six young men showed why football in Arizona is on the rise and deserve their official nominations for the Ed Doherty Award.”
Brasch, a Cal commit, completed 25 of 37 passes for 280 yards and 4 touchdowns, while also rushing for 100 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns in a 45-28 win over Campo Verde. On the season, Brasch has 2,250 yards and 29 touchdowns for the Knights.
Cruz, a Washington State commit, threw for 382 yards on 23-of-30 passing and five touchdowns in a 41-10 victory over Gilbert. Cruz has completed over 73 percent of his passes on the season, totaling 2,632 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Brasch, Christakos, Conover, Cruz and Miller were named on the 47-player Watch List released Wednesday, Sept. 5. All six players will receive their medallions at an upcoming school event this week, according to a press release.
By earning these medallions, they will attend the end of season Ed Doherty Award luncheon Saturday, Dec. 8 where one athlete will become the recipient of the Ed Doherty Award.
Each week, the GCSGC evaluates Arizona high school football players at every level by having selection committee members attend planned game-day visits, a release states.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.