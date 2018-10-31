Casteel, Higley athletes earn Doherty Medallions

The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club has announced the recipients of the Ed Doherty Award Week 10 Performance Medallions, which features athletes from Casteel and Higley High Schools.
Of 14 players recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, Oct. 26, Zach Nelson of Casteel and Coleman Owen made the list, according to a press release.
Nelson leads all Casteel receivers with 83 catches for 1,276 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also thrown a touchdown. He hauled in 11 catches for 118 yards during the Colts’ 20-13 win over Gilbert Campo Verde High School.
Owen is the top target in the Higley passing game, reeling in 66 catches for 1,050 yards and 17 touchdowns. During the team’s 51-14 loss to Gilbert Williams Field High School, he had two catches for 31 yards and 151 kick return yards.
The others included Anthodrius Ashley of Laveen Betty Fairfax High School; Israel Benjamin of Scottsdale Saguaro High School; Ben Finley of Phoenix Paradise Valley High School; Hayden Hatten of Scottsdale Saguaro; Noa Pola-
Gates of Gilbert Williams Field High School; Brayden Liebrock of Chandler High School; Brock Locnikar of Scottsdale Notre Dame Preparatory; Trev Messing of Phoenix Thunderbird High School; Brayden Rohme of Gilbert Perry High School; Zack Sheppard of Gilbert Williams Field; Malik Taylor of Phoenix Christian Preparatory; and Jaydin Young of Peoria Centennial High School.
“The final week of the regular season did not disappoint and each of these nominees delivered outstanding performances in games where their team’s playoff position was at stake,” Selection Committee Co-Chairman Ward Hickey said in a prepared statement.
“Our committee was all over the state attending games and they raved about the efforts on the gridiron. These fourteen young men represent the best of a talented group in this final week and deserve their official nominations for the Ed Doherty Award.”
Liebrock, Nelson, Owen, Pola-Gates and Young were named on the 47-player Sept. 5 Watch List. All players will receive their medallions at an upcoming school event this week.
By earning these medallions, they will attend the end of season Ed Doherty Award luncheon Saturday, Dec. 8, where one athlete will become the recipient of the Ed Doherty Award.
Each week, the GCSGC evaluates Arizona high school football players at every level by having selection committee members attend planned game-day visits.
