Championship wing sprint cars races Saturday night

The American Sprint Car Series southwest region wing sprint cars are racing Saturday night at Arizona Speedway, located within ET Motopark at 48700 N. Ironwood Drive in San Tan Valley. It is five miles south of U.S. Highway 60 on Ironwood Drive.

Green flag flies at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, with grandstands opening at 5 p.m. and pits opening at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the door only and cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and military (with ID). Kids 11 and under are free.

Pit passes are $35 for adults, $15 for kids 7-11 and free to kids 6 and under.

Also racing are International Motor Contest Association modifieds, sport mods, pure stocks and Robert Horne Ford bombers, according to a release.

The ASCS division is entering into the final stretch of 2018 races with only five points paying events left in the championship season.

The ASCS season concludes with the Third Annual Copper Classic at Arizona Speedway Nov. 23-24, where the winner will take home $5,000, according to the release.

For more information, go to ArizonaSpeedway.net or call 480-926-6688.

