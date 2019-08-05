Fall registration open for Queen Creek recreation classes

This season includes an exciting array of new programs including Boot Camp at Mansel Carter Oasis Park, above.

Registration for the Town of Queen Creek’s fall session of recreation classes begins on Aug. 5 for town residents and Aug. 12 for non-residents. The complete catalog of classes is available online at QueenCreek.org/Recreation and in the Queen Creek Independent.

“Fall into fun” with a variety of preschool, youth, teen and adult classes ranging from one-day workshops to monthly programs, there is something for everyone. This season includes an exciting array of new programs including Boot Camp at Mansel Carter Oasis Park, Barre Basic, Money Matters, and more, according to a release.

Classes will be offered August through December at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road; some classes will be held at an alternate location, and additional information is provided in the registration catalog. Registration for all classes is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and is available at the Recreation Annex and online at QueenCreek.org/RecRegistration.

