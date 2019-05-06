Former Queen Creek softball player has solid weekend at Utah State

Junior utility player Ryann Holmes of Queen Creek helped the Utah State University softball team to a 2-0 record this past weekend as it swept a home-and-home series with Utah Valley University.



USU defeated UVU 1-0 in the first game and 9-1 in the second, according to a press release. The second game was five innings since the Aggies led by eight runs after five innings.



Ryann Holmes

On the road, Holmes entered the game as a pinch hitter and went 2-for-2 at the plate, batting in the team’s only run of the day. In the home victory, Holmes went 1-for-3, scoring one run and batting in another.



On the weekend, Holmes batted a team-high .600 (3-of-5), scoring one run and adding two RBIs.



Holmes is in her junior season playing for Utah State. Prior to USU, she played a season at Mesa Community College and one at Phoenix College.



In high school, she played at Queen Creek High School where she was a four-year letterwinner, finishing high school with a .456 batting average and an .856 slugging percentage.

