Foster families receive free Arizona State Park passes for holidays

Every child enjoys exploring the outdoors. But for some children in foster care, accessing Arizona’s state parks is a distant thought.

Arizona State Parks and Trails would like to change that this holiday season by partnering with the Arizona Department of Child Safety to offer 300 free day-use park passes to foster families, according to a release.

“There are so many amazing adventures in state parks throughout the state, and it’s our pleasure to help children in foster care have that chance,” Ted Vogt, Arizona State Parks and Trails interim director, said in the release.

The day passes will allow foster families admission to one of the more than 30 state parks across Arizona.

“Our foster parents are always seeking new family activities for children in foster care,” DCS Director Greg McKay said in the release.

“I can’t think of a better way for a foster family to strengthen their relationships than by going on a hike or having a picnic at one of our beautiful Arizona state parks. I am grateful for the kind gesture towards our foster families this holiday season.”

Go to AZStateParks.com or call 1-877-MY-PARKS.

