Higley’s Maxwell earns Week 9 Doherty Award medallion

The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club has announced the recipients of the Ed Doherty Award Week 9 Performance Medallions and a Higley football player made the cut.
Logan Maxwell was one of six players who were recognized for outstanding play during their respective games Friday, Oct. 19, according to a press release.
The others were Gilbert Highland High School’s Kohner Cullimore; Glendale High Schools Kevin Daniels; Phoenix Arcadia High School’s Paxton Earl; Scottsdale Desert Mountain High School’s Kedon Slovis and Mesa Desert Ridge High School’s Lucas Wright.
“The stakes have increased in Week 9 with playoff implications factored into every game and these players are delivering spectacular performances when their teams need it most,” Selection Committee Co-Chairman Rob Yowell said in a prepared statement.
“Our committee was covering these games and the talent displayed under these circumstances is championship caliber. These six young men represent the best of a talented group this week and deserve their official nominations for the Ed Doherty Award.”
Cullimore, Slovis and Wright were named on the Sept. 5 47-player Watch List. All six players will receive their medallions at an upcoming school event this week.
The Higley defense was a nightmare for Gilbert, recording 11 sacks in a 46-22 win over the Tigers. Maxwell, a defensive end, is a name QB Will Plummer will remember most as he was responsible for five sacks and six tackles on the night, a release states.
By earning these medallions, they will attend the end of season Ed Doherty Award luncheon on December 8, 2018 where one athlete will become the recipient of the Ed Doherty Award, a release states.
Each week, the GCSGC evaluates Arizona high school football players at every level by having selection committee members attend planned game-day visits.
