Meet the Athlete: Higley softball player Abigail Vandever hopes to make it to Air Force

Name: Abigail Vandever

School and grade: Higley High School, 12th Grade

Sport I play: I play Varsity Softball in the position of right fielder.

Why did you start playing your sport? I have been playing for around five years now. I began playing because I would watch my sister play it and at every game. I would be at the edge of my seat and never want to see the game end. I then knew that I would want to be the person that creates that feeling for others.

My best sports memory: My favorite memory of playing was winning my first championship, I remember making the last play and getting the out to save the game and the pure joy and excitement I felt holding that trophy.

My worst sports memory: My worst memory was going all the way to championship for the second time and losing in the last inning of the game.

My personal motto: The motto I live by is: Play every game like it’s your last, you never know what may happen and if that is going to be your last time on the field.

What do you hope to do in the future? In my future, I hope to be working as an electrical engineer or a behavioral analyzer for the U.S. Air Force.

What do you hope to improve on for the upcoming season? I hope to improve my base running, I hope to build endurance and become faster with my reaction times.

What are your next steps in life? My next step in my life is to complete high school and go to Air Force boot camp where I can serve my country and honor my family.

