Mud bogs and sand drags Saturday at Arizona Speedway

High-horsepower entertainment featuring mud bogs, sand drags and truck pulls are planned Saturday night at Arizona Speedway, located within ET Motopark at 48700 N. Ironwood Drive in San Tan Valley. It is five miles south of U.S. Highway 60 on Ironwood Drive.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and start time is 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.

Lawn chairs are welcome and recommended. Spectator fee is $10 for adults, $5 for kids and free for 5 and under. Free parking in the front or park in the pits for $15 and run a vehicle for no extra charge.

For more information, go to ArizonaSpeedway.net or call 480-926-6688.

