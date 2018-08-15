Queen Creek coach Travis Schureman, football team gear up for 6A run

Through the past eight years, the Queen Creek High School football team has made a name for itself among various levels in Arizona, but this season the Bulldogs will take their talents to the highest level.
As a result of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s recent realignment through 2020, Queen Creek made the jump from 5A to 6A. The Bulldogs finished last season with a 10-2 overall record, only losing once in the regular season. Their second lost came in an overtime loss to Notre Dame Preparatory in the 5A quarterfinals.
That leap to 6A comes with a packed region that features Desert Ridge and Mountain Pointe high schools, the top two seeds in last year’s playoffs. On top of that, the classification features the likes of Chandler, Pinnacle and Perry high schools.
Despite this loaded class, Bulldogs coach Travis Schureman said he’s looking at preparations as “business as usual.”
“(We’re) trying to prepare no different than we have in the past,” he said. “It’s obviously going to be a grind but our kids are excited for the opportunity so we’re just going at it as usual.”
Coach Schureman requested to have an interview with just him to help eliminate distractions for his players as they prepare for their Friday, Aug. 17 home opener against Westwood High School.
Last year, the Bulldogs ran a balanced offense of 2,399 rushing yards and 2,468 receiving yard. There are several returners including senior quarterback Devin Larsen and senior running back Dylan Borja (nine rushing touchdowns on 1,300 yards on 208 carries).
When he looks at the group of kids he has, Coach Schureman said he thinks he has some “great” young men who have high character both on and off the field and that is what excites him most about the upcoming season.
“When you’re around those type of kids, you hope that they’ll be rewarded for their hard work and for doing those things,” he said. “This is just a great group of kids to be around and they practice fun and they work hard and they do the things we ask. You don’t always get that so we appreciate their efforts.”
The Independent chatted with Coach Schureman about the upcoming season and the move to 6A. Here is what he had to say:
What can you say about the type of opponents you will play this year?
Honestly, it’s just an unknown. Week in and week out, we’re going to play a lot of teams we’ve never played before so we don’t really know the competition. You know them because you’ve heard about them in the past. Obviously, we play some of the best teams. We start with Westwood, which has always had a great legacy of great football teams. We get the Chandler Wolves and Mountain View Toros. We get just a great list of the who’s who of 6A and we’re looking forward to taking it one game at a time and see what comes of it.
What do you need to do to continue your eight-year playoff appearance streak?
You’ve got to win football games in 6A, it sounds like. They’re taking the top 16 teams no matter what section you’re in or anything so it’s a little bit different this year. You’ve got to win your fair share of games to get in there so we’ll see if we’re good enough to be there at the end.
What excites you the most about this group of kids?
Obviously, I think we just have great young men, which is always a pleasure to be around, kids who try and carry themselves as high-character kids off the field as well as on the field.
How are the seniors rising up into leadership positions for this year?
We’re blessed with great senior leadership. We have a lot of key kids coming back that are leaders and they’ll continue to lead. I think the thing that makes me the proudest is that they include everybody on the team. They’re not the seniors who feel entitled to anything. They work just as hard everybody else and make sure everybody on the team feels included.
How does it affect the team having an experienced quarterback like Devin Larsen?
Devin, obviously, is a guy who’s getting a lot of publicity and very well deserved. He’s a great young man and does great things but I think the way the other guys play for him demonstrates who he is and what they think of him as a leader. They’re out there working hard with him and he’s out there with him. He’s never asking them to do anything he’s not willing to go do. We’re excited to see what Devin does his senior year.
How has the installation of a 4-3 defense been?
It’s going well. I think the proof is in the pudding so we’ll find out come Friday night where we’re at and what we need to work on and go from there. I think it’s way too early to determine where we’re at with the defense. But we’re excited with our kids and they’re running to the football and (Defensive Coordinator Glen) Adams is a phenomenal coach who’s doing a great job and will do a great job getting those guys ready to play.
Why the change?
Just a different look. Just an opportunity for a different look, that’s all.
What are some areas that you want to improve on before the season starts?
I think we’re just to the point where we need to play a game to see where we’re at and get a gauge of who we are. We had a scrimmage but the scrimmages, they are always kind of vanilla so you don’t really know. We’re excited to play Westwood. They’re a great opponent. They bring some challenges to the table but we’re excited to play a game and get the ball rolling and see how we’ll stack up in 6A.
Who are some newcomers to watch out for this season?
Well I think Fritzny (Niclasse) at middle linebacker is a kid that comes to mind. He’s a kid that rotated last year and has an opportunity to be a great young man. Isaak Clonts is going to play some guard and some defensive tackle for us and he’ll punt. He was an all-region punter last year. Those are two kids who stick out in my mind. Obviously, we have the kids who are returning that everyone knows about but you know what? One of the things I like about this group is we have a bunch of guys who like being together. They’re not worried about who’s getting the accolades or the love. They’re just as happy when someone else is successful when they are. It’s going to be fun to see them play as a team.